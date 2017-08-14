SE Asia stocks rise on bargain hunting as US-Korea tensions ease

An electronic board shows the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a bank in Seoul June 27, 2013. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 14 — South-east Asian stock markets closed higher today as investors picked up beaten down shares, looking past tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula eased slightly on Monday as South Korea’s president said resolving Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions must be done peacefully and key US officials played down the risk of an imminent war with North Korea.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index excluding Japan rose 0.8 per cent, largely unaffected by a slew of activity data from China that was softer than forecast, though still largely solid.

“I think there is bargain hunting in the market, particularly in the regional equities, which have been embattled by geopolitical tensions last week,” said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc.

President Donald Trump warned at the weekend that the US military was “locked and loaded” if North Korea acted unwisely after threatening last week to land missiles near the US Pacific territory of Guam.

“There has been some brokering ongoing right now to lessen the tension between North Korea and United States. So, regional markets are hoping that the tension will dissipate in the coming weeks,” Cruz added.

Real estate shares and financials led the gains in both Singapore and the Philippines.

Singapore stocks rose 0.9 per cent, with Capitaland and Genting Singapore gaining 2.2 per cent each.

Philippine shares ended 0.4 per cent higher, with Jollibee Foods and SM Prime Holdings among the top performers on the index.

Jollibee Foods’ quarterly net income rose 18.1 per cent to 1.96 billion pesos (RM164.4 million).

Investors in Philippines are awaiting the second-quarter GDP data due on Thursday.

Malaysia rose 0.2 per cent, with consumer discretionary shares accounting for most of the gains.

Genting Malaysia rose 3.3 per cent, while Petronas Chemicals Group gained 1.3 per cent.

Indonesia rose 0.7 per cent while Vietnam ended 0.5 per cent higher.

Thailand market was closed for a holiday. — Reuters