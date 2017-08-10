SE Asia stocks nudge down as N. Korea tensions linger

People walk past a panel displaying the benchmark Hang Seng Index during afternoon trading outside a bank in Hong Kong April 15, 2015. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 10 — Southeast Asian stock markets, except Singapore and Vietnam, edged lower this morning as lingering tensions between the United States and North Korea dampened risk appetite in the region, which is geographically close to the epicentre of this crisis.

Asian shares snapped a brief foray into positive territory earlier in the day to drop 0.9 per cent, extending losses from yesterday when strong rhetoric drove investors out of stocks and into textbook safe havens like gold and Treasuries.

Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA news agency said it was considering plans to fire four intermediate-range missiles to land 30-40 kilometres from Guam, a US Pacific territory home to a military base that includes a submarine squadron and an air base.

Any news of a war or tension is always a reason to sell, said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Sunsecurities Inc.

In Southeast Asia, Philippines fell as much as 0.6 per cent, heading for its third straight session of losses. Consumer stocks and utilities were the biggest drag on the index, with JG Summit Holdings Inc losing as much as 4.8 per cent.

Investors are in a risk-off mode ahead of GDP data expected next week, said Macainag.

Thai shares dropped as much as 0.3 per cent to its lowest in a month, with financials and energy leading the losses.

Malaysia and Indonesia were marginally lower.

Singapore’s FTSE Straits Times Index rose as much as 0.8 per cent, its biggest intraday gain since July 21, pushed higher by financials and industrials.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd climbed as much as 1.6 per cent, while Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd rose as much as 1.7 per cent. Vietnam edged up after slipping as much as 0.5 per cent to its lowest since July 26 earlier in the session.

Consumer staples and energy stocks led the gainers, with Vietnam Dairy Products rising as much as 1.2 per cent. — Reuters