Saudi Aramco ready for IPO in second half of 2018, says CEO

Tuesday March 27, 2018
10:19 AM GMT+8

Chief Executive Officer of Aramco Amin Nasser speaks during an interview in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia December 13, 2017. — Reuters picChief Executive Officer of Aramco Amin Nasser speaks during an interview in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia December 13, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 26 — Saudi Aramco will be ready for an initial public offering in the second half of 2018 and the work is ongoing, Amin Nasser, the chief executive officer of the state oil company, said in a Bloomberg television interview yesterday.

“We are doing a lot of work to prepare the company for listing,” he said.

The venue and the timing will depend on the government, Nasser said. “Don't forget this is a very complex process. Aramco's size and complexities is something that requires time.”

Saudi Arabia is planning to list up to 5 per cent of Saudi Aramco in the offering. A successful IPO could give the company a total valuation of up to US$2 trillion (RM7.83 trillion), making it the world’s biggest oil company by market capitalisation.

The company could be floated either domestically or internationally late this year, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters last week. — Reuters

