Saudi Arabia, others expected to cut supplies

Oil is priced in dollars, so a weaker dollar tends to encourage buying by consumers holding other currencies. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 10 — Oil prices stabilised today after a sharp sell-off as a fall in the dollar triggered a bout of short-covering, but analysts said the market remained vulnerable to further falls.

Rising oil prices through December encouraged investors to buy large volumes of crude oil futures contracts and many of these “long” positions are likely to be unwound unless the market stays strong, analysts and brokers say.

“I see this as a dead cat bounce,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. “Oil is unlikely to recover until the longs have been reduced.”

Tamas Varga, analyst at London broker PVM, agreed:

“We are seeing some short covering on the back of a weaker dollar,” Varga said. “We might see stronger prices today after yesterday’s big fall, but the market should weaken in coming days. I believe we are going lower.”

Oil is priced in dollars, so a weaker dollar tends to encourage buying by consumers holding other currencies.

Brent crude was up 35 cents a barrel at US$55.29 (RM247.40) by 1055 GMT. US light crude oil was up 35 cents at US$52.31.

Both crude contracts fell more than US$2 a barrel, or around 4 per cent, yesterday on doubts that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other key oil producers would cut output as promised to try to reduce a global oversupply.

Opec members such as Saudi Arabia appear to be reducing production but it is not clear whether other big producers such as Iraq will follow suit.

Iraq said today it would raise crude exports from its southern port of Basra to an all-time high in February.

Supplies are also increasing in North America.

The average Canadian rig count for December 2016 was 209, up 36 from the 173 counted in November 2016, and up 49 from the 160 counted in December 2015, said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Services International in Dubai.

“A 30 per cent increase in Canadian rigs in a year ... The bear in me is well and truly back,” Stanley said.

In the United States, energy companies last week added rigs for a 10th week in a row, extending the drilling recovery into an eighth month as crude prices remained at levels at which many US drillers can operate profitably. — Reuters