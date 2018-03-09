Sasbadi wins RM6.5m worth of contracts to print Chinese schools’ textbooks

Sasbadi Holdings Berhad says it had won three contracts to print Chinese schools’ textbooks throughout Malaysia. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Sasbadi Holdings Berhad announced to Bursa Malaysia today that it had won three contracts for the publication and printing of textbooks packages for Year 3 of Chinese national type primary schools (SJKC) throughout Malaysia.

The first contract from March 9, 2018 to December 21, 2020 is for the publication of Mathematics text books totaling RM2.89 million.

The second contract is for the publication for Arts Education also for the same period amounting to RM700,000, and the third for the publication of Chinese language textbooks for RM2.9 million.

The Mathematics, Arts Education and Chinese language publication contracts will not have any material effect on the earnings and net assets of the Sasbadi Holdings Group for the financial year ending August 31, 2018.

This is because the company is only expected to deliver the first tranche of the contracts worth approximately RM3.9 million to the SJKCs throughout Malaysia in the first and second quarters of the financial year ending August 31, 2019.

In a statement, the publishing firm said the contracts are only expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the Sasbadi Holdings Group for that financial year onwards, during the duration of the contracts.