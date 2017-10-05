Sarawak Energy strengthens sustainability agenda at UN general assembly

KUCHING, Oct 5 — Sarawak Energy’s commitment to pursuing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was further reinforced with its participation at the 72nd UN General Assembly Week and the UN Private Sector Forum 2017 held at UN Headquarters, New York, United States recently.

Its Corporate Services executive vice president Aisah Eden said Sarawak Energy aspired to be a leader in sustainability especially in the utility industry in the region and participation in such a prestigious forum was an important part of its sustainability journey.

She and Sarawak Energy manager for Sustainability Mohamad Irwan Aman represented the corporation at the conference, which brought together representatives from the private sector, civil society, academia, governments and the UN to focus on accelerating business action and partnerships to achieve the SDGs.

“Adopting sustainable processes in our business and operations is a gradual process but certainly an integral one if we are to benchmark ourselves against the best in the industry,” Aisah said in a statement here today.

Sarawak Energy is a member of the UN Global Compact Network Malaysia and Aisah sits on the Advisory Board. — Bernama