Sapura Energy suffers RM2.5b net loss

Sapura Energy's revenue declined to RM5.89 billion from RM7.65 billion previously, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Sapura Energy Bhd’s suffered a net loss of RM2.5 billion for the financial year ended Jan 31, 2018 compared to a net profit of RM206.16 million in the same period 2017.

Revenue declined to RM5.89 billion from RM7.65 billion previously, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

Sapura Energy said the net loss was due to higher provisions for impairment on property, plant and equipment of RM2.13 billion compared to RM282.7 million in the previous year.

“In addition, included in the current year’s share of profit from associates and joint ventures is the share of loss on disposal of vessel by SapuraAcergy Sdn Bhd amounting to RM46.1 million,” it said.

In a statement today, Sapura Energy’s President/Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin, said the company remained focused on maintaining strong operational performance and replenishing the orderbook by strengthening its position in existing markets and embedding into new markets to enlarge bid opportunities, thus enhancing value for stakeholders.

“We are confident that our strong track record and proven technical capabilities will position us for further growth as the industry gradually experiences renewed optimism,” he said.

He said in the last two months, Sapura Energy has secured RM2.7 billion of new orders in the services segment, resulting in a stronger orderbook position which would contribute to revenue for financial year 2019.

The company would also continue to optimise costs which included impairing assets, in particular in the drilling segment, he said. — Bernama