Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Money

Sapura Energy records net loss in Q3

Thursday December 7, 2017
02:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

FAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach VingadaFAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach Vingada

Mata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absenceMata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absence

The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hopeThe Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hope

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Sapura Energy Bhd, Malaysia's largest oil and gas services firm, posts a net Q3 loss December 7, 2017. — sapuraenergy.com picSapura Energy Bhd, Malaysia's largest oil and gas services firm, posts a net Q3 loss December 7, 2017. — sapuraenergy.com pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Sapura Energy Bhd, Malaysia's largest oil and gas services firm, today posted a net loss for its third-quarter earnings, hit by lower spending from the energy sector.

The company posted a net loss of RM 274.4 million for the quarter that ended in October, versus a net profit of RM 158.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue stood at RM1.28 billion, versus RM2.22 billion last year, on lower contributions from its engineering segments, as well as its construction and drilling operations.

“Industry conditions continue to be challenging and the group's current performance is a reflection of the prolonged low levels of capital spending within the industry,” the company said, adding that it expects similar conditions in the short- and medium-term.

Sapura Energy's shares were down 2.5 per cent this afternoon, underperforming a slight rise in the benchmark index. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline