Samsung Electronics’ first-quarter operating profit up 48pc

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea February 28, 2017. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, April 27 — Strong memory chip earnings propelled tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to its best quarterly profit in more than three years, the South Korean firm said today as its first-quarter results matched its earlier guidance.

Samsung said in a regulatory filing its January-March operating profit was 9.9 trillion won (RM38.04 billion), compared with 9.9 trillion won it estimated earlier in April.

Revenue rose 2 per cent to 50.5 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimate. — Reuters