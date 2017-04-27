Last updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 9:05 am GMT+8

Samsung Electronics' first-quarter operating profit up 48pc

Thursday April 27, 2017
07:57 AM GMT+8

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea February 28, 2017. — Reuters picThe logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea February 28, 2017. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, April 27 — Strong memory chip earnings propelled tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to its best quarterly profit in more than three years, the South Korean firm said today as its first-quarter results matched its earlier guidance.

Samsung said in a regulatory filing its January-March operating profit was 9.9 trillion won (RM38.04 billion), compared with 9.9 trillion won it estimated earlier in April.

Revenue rose 2 per cent to 50.5 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimate. — Reuters

