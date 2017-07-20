S.Korean stocks rise for 6th session to hit all-time high; won down

An employee moves stacks of South Korean won for delivery to commercial banks at the Bank of Korea's headquarters in Seoul on February 5, 2013.— AFP picSEOUL, July 20 — South Korean shares climbed for the sixth straight session today to hit another record closing high as both foreign investors and domestic institutions bought up local equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 per cent at the all-time closing high of 2,441.84 points.

Offshore investors purchased a net 64 billion won (RM244.029 million) worth of KOSPI shares and local institutions a net 38.5 billion won worth.

Meanwhile, the South Korean won slipped as dollar regained some strength and the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady.

The won was quoted at 1,125.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 per cent compared to yesterday’s close of 1,120.3. — Reuters