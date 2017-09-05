S. Korea won inches up, stocks dip on N. Korea, but LG Electronics climbs

An employee moves stacks of South Korean won for delivery to commercial banks at the Bank of Korea's headquarters in Seoul on February 5, 2013.— AFP picSEOUL, Sept 5 — The South Korean won edged up this morning but remained near two-week lows, while stocks dipped as global tensions remained high after North Korea’s powerful nuclear test.

The United States said yesterday that Pyongyang was “begging for war” after the test on Sunday, and there were signs it is preparing further missile launches.

The won stood at 1,130.6 to the dollar as of 0212 GMT, up 0.2 per cent compared to yesterday’s close of 1,133.0.

“Market players are betting slightly more on (global) economic sanctions rather than military ones for now, which is lifting the won,” said Paik Seokhyun, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Bank.

South Korean shares wobbled in and out of negative territory with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.1 per cent at 2,327.53 points by late morning.

Foreign investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading 62.9 billion Korean won (RM237.44 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.

While declining issues far outnumbered advancing ones by 552 to 232, LG Electronics rose nearly 5 per cent on high expectations about its new smartphone model V30. — Reuters