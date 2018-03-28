Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

S.Korea stocks fall sharply; won volatile on currency side deal

Wednesday March 28, 2018
10:49 AM GMT+8

File photo of a woman looking at monitors showing the KOSPI stock index at South Korea’s Stock Exchange in Seoul. — AFP picFile photo of a woman looking at monitors showing the KOSPI stock index at South Korea’s Stock Exchange in Seoul. — AFP picSEOUL, March 28 — South Korean shares dropped more than 1 per cent in early trade this morning, tracking sharp losses in US markets overnight, while the won showed high volatility as Seoul and Washington were reported to have had a currency side deal.

The United States and South Korea have reached an agreement on a revised trade pact that includes a side deal aimed at deterring competitive currency devaluation by Seoul and provides relief from US tariffs on steel, senior Trump administration officials said yesterday.

The local currency also received some support after China said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to denuclearise the Korean peninsula during an historic meeting in Beijing. — Reuters

