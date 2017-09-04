S. Korea fin min vows swift, stern response if market instability spreads

A currency dealer works in front of electronic boards showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) (left) and the exchange rate between the South Korean won and the US dollar at a bank in Seoul March 22, 2017. — Reuters picSEOUL, Sept 4 — South Korea’s finance minister vowed this morning to implement policies to support financial markets if instability caused by North Korea’s latest nuclear weapon test shows signs of spreading to the real economy.

“We are aware that there could be negative ripple effects should geopolitical risks resurface,” Kim Dong-yeon said in a policy meeting urgently scheduled with the central bank and financial regulators before financial markets open.

“We will monitor the economy around the clock and make swift, stern responses to stabilize the markets according to our contingency plan as needed,” Kim said.

North Korea yesterday conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, which it said was of an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile, prompting the threat of a “massive” military response from the United States if it or its allies were threatened. — Reuters