S-E Asia stocks higher, retreating US dollar, bond yields up risk sentiment

Singapore shares hit their highest in nearly one month. — File picSINGAPORE, Jan 6 — South-east Asian stock markets were flat to higher today, as uncertainty about incoming US President Donald Trump's administration weighed on the dollar and US bond yields, boosting investor risk appetite in emerging markets.

The US dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies shed more than two per cent, while 10-year US Treasuries yield slumped to one-month lows overnight.

The dollar's retreat was further fuelled by China's move to clamp down on capital outflows and stem the fall in the yuan ahead of Trump's inauguration on Jan 20.

Trump's US presidential election win sparked a major realignment in markets, with expectations of his tax cuts, fiscal spending and deregulation sending US bond yields and dollar higher, while prompting capital outflows from emerging economies.

The Philippine index rose more than one per cent for a fourth straight session, led by real estate and industrial stocks.

“The last few days, foreigners have been net buyers... They're buying back into the market because of growth opportunities here,” said Grace Aller, an analyst with AP Securities.

Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc rose as much as 3.5 per cent to a more than five-month high, while conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc gained as much as 3.3 per cent.

Vietnam shares edged up more than one per cent to a six-week high, boosted by financials and consumer staples.

Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp added over four per cent, while Vietcombank rose as much as 3.4 per cent to its highest since Oct 7.

Singapore shares hit their highest in nearly one month, led by oil and gas shares as global oil prices held steady on the back of supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. — Reuters