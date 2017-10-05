S-E Asia stocks cautious on mixed US data, Vietnam near 10-yrar high

Vietnam shares extended gains for a second straight session and rose to their highest in nearly 10 years. — File picSINGAPORE, Oct 5 — South-east Asian markets traded cautiously today following mixed data from the United States, while Vietnam climbed to a near 10-year high driven by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

Data revealed that US companies scaled back their hiring to an 11-month low in September after two powerful hurricanes disrupted some business activities, while the vast domestic services sector overcame those snags to expand at its fastest pace in 12 years.

In South-east Asia, Philippine shares edged down as investors booked profit after recent highs.

“The Philippine index was at an all-time high yesterday, for a fifth time this month. So, I think profit-taking is occurring,” said Edgar Lay, an analyst at Manila-based AB Capital Securities.

Index heavyweight Ayala Land Inc fell 1.14 per cent while SM Investments Corp slipped 0.4 per cent.

Among other markets, Malaysian shares edged lower, weighed by telecom and consumer discretionary stocks. Genting Malaysia Bhd and Digi.Com Bhd fell 1.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

Indonesia shares, down 0.4 per cent, took a breather after a record-setting five-day rally, posting their first fall in five days.

Astra International Tbk slid 0.6 per cent while Unilever Indonesia Tbk fell over 1 per cent. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Vietnam shares extended gains for a second straight session and rose as much as 0.61 to 810.54, their highest in nearly 10 years.

Vietcombank gained 1.7 per cent, while food processing company Masan Group Corp jumped 3.3 per cent.

Singapore shares rose 0.8 per cent helped by financial and real estate stocks.

Bluechip stock CapitaLand Ltd gained 1.9 per cent in early trade while DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose over 1 per cent.

Thai equities were marginally up buoyed by telecom and material stocks. PTT Global Chemical Pcl and Advanced Info Service Pcl gained 1.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. — Reuters