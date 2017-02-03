Russian central bank says rate cut less likely in H1

Russia's central bank today kept its key rate unchanged and suggested it would hold off cutting borrowing costs for now in face of external political and economic uncertainty.

The announcement came after the finance ministry said it will start buying foreign currency in a bid to rein in the rising ruble.

As widely expected, the central bank kept its rate unchanged at 10 per cent as part of what it describes as “moderately tight monetary policy.”

Furthermore, “given the internal and external developments, the Bank of Russia’s capability to cut its key rate in the first half of 2017 has diminished,” it said in a statement.

“External political and economic uncertainty remains elevated,” it continued, without specifying further.

And that uncertainty “may negatively affect expectations as regards exchange rate and inflation.”

The central bank opted to maintain the status quo, despite a slowdown in inflation to 5.1 per cent year-on-year by the end of January—one of the lowest rates in the post-Soviet period.

“Risks remain that inflation will be above the target level of four per cent in 2017,” the central bank said, while adding these risks “are abating” in the mid-term.

Russia’s central bank last cut its interest rate by half a percentage point to 10 per cent in September last year.

It opted to keep the rate unchanged in December and said at the time that it would hold off on another cut until early 2017 at the earliest.

Russia hiked borrowing costs massively in late 2014 as the crisis caused by falling oil prices and Western sanctions over Ukraine sent the ruble tumbling.

Russian officials have faced a difficult balancing act as they battled the longest recession during President Vladimir Putin’s time in power.

The finance ministry fears a too-strong ruble will hit the country’s competitiveness.

In a bid to rein in the ruble’s rise, the ministry said that it will start buying foreign currency worth 6.3 billion rubles (RM470 million) every day from Tuesday until March 6.

The central bank will carry out the purchases on the ministry’s behalf, it said.

The central bank cautioned that the purchases could present a “short-term” inflation risk, but would help reduce Russia’s dependency on oil prices.

In late January, the ministry announced the plan to purchase foreign currency with the excess income from oil revenues.

The oil price has shot up some US$15 (RM66.4) over the US$40-per-barrel forecast used to build the federal budget. — AFP