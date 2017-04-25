Russia reemerges as China’s top oil supplier before Opec meet

A worker at an oil field owned by Bashnef in this January 28, 2015 file photo. Russia retook the top spot from Saudi Arabia in crude supplies to China last month. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, April 25 — Russia retook the top spot from Saudi Arabia in crude supplies to China last month as Opec producers are flirting with the possibility of extending a deal to curb production.

The world’s largest energy consumer increased imports from Russia by about 9.3 per cent to 4.69 million metric tonnes in March from February, according to data released Tuesday by the General Administration of Customs. That’s also up 0.9 per cent from a year earlier. Saudi Arabia, the biggest crude exporter, retreated to the third-biggest seller last month from No. 1 a month earlier as shipments fell 4.6 per cent to 4.55 million tonnes.

Russia and Saudi Arabia along with other major producers have been competing for a bigger slice in China amid the output cut deal led by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The Asian nation imported a record amount of crude last month, topping the US as the world’s biggest buyer during the first quarter. While some of Opec members are considering prolonging the historic agreement beyond June when the group and its allies meet next month, it will be closely watched whether the non-Opec producer Russia will join again.

“For sure, Russia has been focusing on China as a key market,” said Virendra Chauhan, an oil analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. in Singapore. The country “will certainly focus on the Chinese market going forward, we don’t expect them to concede market share here. It will be difficult for Russia to extend the deal across the second half, given output typically rises in the second half.”

Energy Minister Alexander Novak will hold talks with Russian oil companies this week before his meeting with Opec and non-Opec counterparts in Vienna on May 25. Russian production is typically flat or lower in the first half of the year, according to a report by Sberbank CIB.

Angola, the third-biggest seller to China in February, rose to No. 2 in March, boosting sales by 43 per cent from a month earlier to 4.67 million tonnes, customs data showed. China’s total crude imports climbed 11 per cent to a record 9.21 million barrels a day last month from February, according to customs data released April 13. Shipments during the first quarter rose 15 per cent to almost 105 million tonnes, or about 8.5 million barrels a day. — Bloomberg