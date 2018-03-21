Rosneft, Eni make no commercial discovery at Black Sea well, says source

A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. — Reuters picMOSCOW, March 21 — Russian state oil company Rosneft and Italy’s Eni did not make a commercial hydrocarbon discovery in the Black Sea as the well they were drilling proved to be dry, a source close to operations told Reuters today.

Rosneft and Eni started to drill the well, known as “Maria-1”, in December.

The ultra-deep-water prospecting and appraisal well was being drilled using the Scarabeo-9 rig and Rosneft said this week it had a target depth of 6,126 meters.

Eni declined to comment. Rosneft did not reply to a Reuters request for immediate comment. — Reuters