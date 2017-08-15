Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Money

Roger Lynch replaces Naveen Chopra as Pandora Media CEO

Tuesday August 15, 2017
07:56 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The Commodore 64 turns 35The Edit: The Commodore 64 turns 35

The Edit: More on BMW’s new X2 crossoverThe Edit: More on BMW’s new X2 crossover

The Edit: Kendrick Lamar tops Billboard chartThe Edit: Kendrick Lamar tops Billboard chart

The Edit: Pikachu parade in YokohamaThe Edit: Pikachu parade in Yokohama

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A person holds a smart phone with the Pandora app showing in New York, June 9, 2017. — Reuters picA person holds a smart phone with the Pandora app showing in New York, June 9, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 15 — Music streaming company Pandora Media Inc named Roger Lynch as chief executive yesterday, replacing interim CEO Naveen Chopra who will continue as the chief financial officer.

Lynch previously worked as the founding CEO of Sling TV, Dish Network Corp’s online streaming service.

Pandora shares were up 4.5 per cent at US$8.45 (RM36.28) in after market trading.

The company had faced a management reshuffle in June after Sirius XM Holdings Inc, controlled by media mogul John Malone’s Liberty Media Corp, said it would invest US$480 million, get three board seats and the right to pick the chairman.

Following the Sirius XM announcement Pandora’s co-founder Tim Westergren stepped down as chief executive and board member.

Pandora yesterday also appointed Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap Inc to its board. — Reuters 

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline