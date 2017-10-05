Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit’s soft opening against US dollar

Thursday October 5, 2017
10:05 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Josh Brolin, Miles Teller fight fires in ‘Only the Brave’The Edit: See Josh Brolin, Miles Teller fight fires in ‘Only the Brave’

The Edit: Here’s how you can tell if that US$1m painting is a bargainThe Edit: Here’s how you can tell if that US$1m painting is a bargain

Kane credits top form to new diet, won’t rule out move abroadKane credits top form to new diet, won’t rule out move abroad

The Edit: Glam-rock revivalists The Darkness to drop new album tomorrowThe Edit: Glam-rock revivalists The Darkness to drop new album tomorrow

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The stronger than expected US economic data has boosted the dollar in opening trade with the ringgit. — Reuters picThe stronger than expected US economic data has boosted the dollar in opening trade with the ringgit. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The ringgit open slightly lower against the US dollar today on lack of demand for the local note as the stronger-than-expected US services activities helped to support the greenback.

At 9am, the local currency traded at 4.2270/2300 against the greenback from 4.2260/2290 recorded at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said the US released services activity report which showed that it hit its highest level since 2005 adding to signs of the strength of the US economy.

The ringgit, however, strengthened against other major currencies today.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1010/1046 from yesterday's 3.1064/1098 and appreciated against the yen to 3.7487/7517 from 3.7558/7591 yesterday.

The local note appreciated against the euro to 4.9684/9736 from 4.9689/9729 yesterday and improved against the British pound to 5.5944/5997 from 5.6071/6119 yesterday. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline