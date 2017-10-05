Ringgit’s soft opening against US dollar

The stronger than expected US economic data has boosted the dollar in opening trade with the ringgit. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The ringgit open slightly lower against the US dollar today on lack of demand for the local note as the stronger-than-expected US services activities helped to support the greenback.

At 9am, the local currency traded at 4.2270/2300 against the greenback from 4.2260/2290 recorded at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said the US released services activity report which showed that it hit its highest level since 2005 adding to signs of the strength of the US economy.

The ringgit, however, strengthened against other major currencies today.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1010/1046 from yesterday's 3.1064/1098 and appreciated against the yen to 3.7487/7517 from 3.7558/7591 yesterday.

The local note appreciated against the euro to 4.9684/9736 from 4.9689/9729 yesterday and improved against the British pound to 5.5944/5997 from 5.6071/6119 yesterday. — Bernama