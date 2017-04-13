Ringgit up against US dollar over buying support

The ringgit extended its yesterday’s gains to close higher today against the US dollar on continued buying support. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The ringgit extended its yesterday’s gains to close higher today against the US dollar on continued buying support, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.4100/4150 against the greenback compared to 4.4250/4300 previously.

The dealer said the announcement by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to develop the onshore financial market has helped to lift the local currency.

BNM said today it will allow non-bank entities to have a net forward hedge position of up to 100 per cent of their underlying assets and manage an additional 25 per cent of foreign exchange exposure.

Meanwhile, more foreign investors were switching their focus to Asian currencies including the ringgit, after US President Donald Trump said the greenback was too strong and that the Federal Reserve must keep interest rates low.

The ringgit, however, was traded mostly lower against a basket of other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1606/1646 from 3.1580/1620 yesterday and eased against the British pound to 5.5297/5377 from 5.5295/5379 yesterday.

The ringgit fell against the yen to 4.0474/0538 from 4.0341/0401 yesterday.

It, however, was traded unchanged against the euro at 4.6297/6989. — Bernama