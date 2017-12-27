Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ringgit slightly lower in early session

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The ringgit was slightly lower against the US dollar in the early session today, on weaker demand for the local note.

As at 9.15am, the local unit stood at 4.0840/0890 against the greenback from 4.0830/0860 at the close yesterday.

As at 9.15am, the local unit stood at 4.0840/0890 against the greenback from 4.0830/0860 at the close yesterday.

A dealer said some investors decided to accumulate the US dollar amid a weaker greenback on gloomy growth prospects.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0412/0456 from 3.0366/0402 yesterday and fell against the yen to 3.6046/6100 from 3.6031/6067.

The ringgit declined against the euro to 4.8440/8512 from 4.8420/8472 and was lower against the British pound to 5.4611/4690 from 5.4561/4605. — Bernama

