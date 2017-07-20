Ringgit slides against US dollar at closing

The ringgit ended slightly lower against the US dollar today as the greenback recover some of its losses against major currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The ringgit ended slightly lower against the US dollar today as the greenback recover some of its losses which started Tuesday against major currencies as the focus shifted from the US to the European Central Bank (ECB) withdrawing its monetary accommodation, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2900/2930 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.2845/2885.

A dealer told Bernama the concerns about the ability of the Trump administration to deliver fiscal stimulus were eased due to the possibility of the ECB withdrawing monetary accommodation, coupled with the Japan’s central bank meeting, which resulted in the central bank keeping interest rates on hold and pushed the deadline for it to reach its inflation target for another six months.

“Thus, these factors affected investors’ appetite on emerging markets’ currencies in Asia,” he said.

Meanwhile, FXTM Chief Market Strategist, Hussein Sayed, said the decision was widely anticipated as the Bank of Japan kept key policy rates at -0.1 per cent and a 10-year government bond yield target of around zero per cent.

The ringgit was traded mostly lower against other currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1307/1340 from 3.1308/1342 yeserday and increased against the yen to 3.8174/8218 from 3.8272/8311 yesterday.

The local note improved against the pound to 5.5620/5663 from 5.5801/5862 yesterday and advanced against the euro to 4.9348/9387 from 4.9396/9451 yesterday. — Bernama