Ringgit records gains against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The ringgit ended higher today against the US dollar of within a ten-month high as the domestic monetary conditions are supportive of growth, says a research firm.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.1920/1970 against the greenback from Thursday’s close of 4.2080/2110.

In a note today, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd said, Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was of the view that the ringgit has strengthened and was closer to the country’s economic fundamentals.

It said the MPC previously attributed this to the implementation of two financial market development measures in response to the ringgit the non-deliverable forward crackdown late last year.

“Capital and liquidity buffers in the banking system continue to be adequate in maintaining financial system stability while being overall supportive of economic activity,” it said.

The ringgit ended mostly lower today against other major currencies.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1342/1398 from 3.1286/1320 yesterday. The ringgit declined versus the yen to 3.8919/8977 from 3.8645/8683 previously.

The local note fell against the euro to 5.0551/5624 from yesterday’s close of 5.0408/5456 and vis-a-vis the pound, it decreased to 5.5129/5203 from 5.5011/5055 previously. — Bernama