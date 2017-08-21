Ringgit opens unchanged from Friday’s 4.2880/2910

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The ringgit opened flat against the US dollar in early trading session amid stronger crude oil prices, coupled with the better-than-expected second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

At 9am, the ringgit remained unchanged from Friday’s 4.2880/2910.

A dealer said investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the two-day US Federal Reserve’s annual central banking symposium, which will kick off on Thursday.

However, he remained optimistic that the local note would remain attractive due to the positive sentiment in the market, especially following news that the GDP grew at an annualised 5.8 per cent in second quarter.

The ringgit was traded mxied against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1448/1475 from 3.1423/1457 last Friday and vis-a-vis the euro, it decreased to 5.0388/0436 from 5.0311/0363 previously.

The local note improved against the yen to 3.9210/9248 from 3.9285/9324 last Friday and advanced against the pound to 5.5161/5225 from 5.5247/5302, previously. — Bernama