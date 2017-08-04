Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ringgit opens unchanged against US dollar

Friday August 4, 2017
10:21 AM GMT+8

The ringgit keeps to its previous level at the opening of trade with the US dollar. — Reuters picThe ringgit keeps to its previous level at the opening of trade with the US dollar. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The ringgit opened flat against the US dollar in early trading today as investors stayed on the sidelines.

At 9am, the local unit was quoted unchanged from yesterday’s close of 4.2770/2800 against the US dollar.

A dealer said players were positioning themselves for key market events due to be released today.

"The closely watched non-farm jobs report (US employment data) later, and domestically, June’s external trade statistics, should provide fresh leads for this range-bound market,” he said.

Against other currencies, ringgit was lower, except, versus the British pound.

The local unit slipped against the Singapore dollar to 3.1479/1519 from 3.1451/1480 yesterday and eased marginally against the yen to 3.8854/8891 from 3.8667/8698.

It firmed against the British pound to 5.6178/6226 from 5.6606/6659 yesterday but continued weakening against the euro to 5.0789/0842 from yesterday's 5.0657/0705. — Bernama

