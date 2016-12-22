Ringgit opens unchanged against US dollar on lack of catalysts

A money changer counts Malaysian ringgit banknotes for customers in Kuala Lumpur. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― The ringgit opened unchanged against the US dollar today on a lack of catalysts as the holiday-season liquidity kicked in, a dealer said.

At 9 am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.4770/4820 against the greenback from yesterday.

FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga said with just a few trading days left until the New Year and Christmas around the corner, markets could remain range bound till 2017.

Against other major currencies, the local unit traded mixed.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0983/1024 from 3.0989/0034 yesterday, was up against the yen at 3.8054/8122 from 3.8083/8138.

However, the local note slipped vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.5380/5460 from 5.5188/5268, and fell against the euro to 4.6726/6801 from 4.6543/6613. ― Bernama