Ringgit opens unchanged against greenback

The ringgit stays unchanged against the US dollar with expected higher interest rates soon to fuel risk taking. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The ringgit was unchanged against the US dollar in the absence of fresh direction and on subdued demand for the local note amid the firmer greenback, dealers said.

At 9am, the local unit was pegged at yesterday’s close of 4.0770/0800.

However, a dealer said an imminent hike in interest rates both at home and the United States, which pushed the dollar to a one-month high last night, could fuel risk appetite today.

Rising crude oil prices, which was currently trading above US$65 (RM265) per barrel, the highest since mid-2015, would also help spur demand for the ringgit today.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0146/0178 from 3.0171/0207 yesterday and advanced against the yen to 3.5927/5960 from 3.5933/5963 yesterday.

The local note also strengthened against the British pound to 5.4297/4350 from yesterday's 5.4391/4456 and appreciated against the euro to 4.7880/7928 from 4.8035/8083 yesterday. — Bernama