Last updated Friday, April 21, 2017 12:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit opens slightly higher against US dollar

Friday April 21, 2017
10:17 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Five Singapore church leaders surrender, begin jail termsFive Singapore church leaders surrender, begin jail terms

Neymar, LeBron among Time’s world’s most influential peopleNeymar, LeBron among Time’s world’s most influential people

The Edit: ​What you’re drinking might be giving you dementiaThe Edit: ​What you’re drinking might be giving you dementia

Malaysia’s oldest climber reaches Lobuche East peakMalaysia’s oldest climber reaches Lobuche East peak

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Sentiment towards the ringgit is improving as the currency continues to strengthen. — Reuters picSentiment towards the ringgit is improving as the currency continues to strengthen. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The ringgit opened slightly higher against the US dollar today as investors’ interest shifted away from the greenback following US President Donald Trump’s remark that he preferred to see US interest rates stay low.

At 9.10am, the local note stood at 4.3950/3980 against the greenback from 4.3960/3000 registered at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said investors’ sentiment towards the ringgit was improving and the news on US interest rates would likely further boost demand for the currency.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against most major currencies.

The local note rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1422/1446 from 3.1465/1498 yesterday and was higher against the yen at 4.0207/0245 from 4.0312/0352 yesterday .

The ringgit strengthened against the British pound to 5.6260/6321 from 5.6392/6452 yesterday and advanced against the euro to 4.7106/7142 from 4.7310/7366, previously. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline