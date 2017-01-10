Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit opens slightly higher against US dollar

Tuesday January 10, 2017
10:50 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The reason for having ‘bin’ and ‘binti’ in Muslim namesThe reason for having ‘bin’ and ‘binti’ in Muslim names

Fifa backs Infantino’s plan to expand World Cup to 48 teamsFifa backs Infantino’s plan to expand World Cup to 48 teams

The Edit: Social media storm over Belle doll that looks like BieberThe Edit: Social media storm over Belle doll that looks like Bieber

The Edit: Inside job? Kardashian chauffeur among 17 nabbed for heistThe Edit: Inside job? Kardashian chauffeur among 17 nabbed for heist

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MAt 9.13 am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.4730/4770 versus the greenback compared with 4.4750/4790 yesterday. — Reuters picMAt 9.13 am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.4730/4770 versus the greenback compared with 4.4750/4790 yesterday. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The ringgit opened slightly higher against the US dollar today on mild buying interest.

At 9.13 am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.4730/4770 versus the greenback compared with 4.4750/4790 yesterday.

A dealer said the ringgit was slightly higher as the greenback inched down 0.1 per cent against a basket of six major currencies.

"The dollar fell after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement last weekend that she was not interested in keeping "bits of membership" of the European Union.

"The pound sterling gained 0.2 per cent after the announcement, and as did some other currencies, including the ringgit," the dealer said.

However, he added that uptrend for the ringgit might be temporary as US President-elect Donald Trump, who is scheduled to hold a news conference when he takes over on January 20, will likely announce new policies that might affect the market.

Against the other major currencies, the ringgit traded lower.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1138/1177 from 3.1044/1078 yesterday and declined against the yen to 3.8547/8592 from 3.8222/8242.

The local unit depreciated vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.4351/4405 from 5.4349/4415 but weakened versus the euro to 4.7365/7411 from 4.7095/7146. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline