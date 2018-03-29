Ringgit opens marginally lower against US dollar

The ringgit opens lower with the US dollar surprisingly on the rise again. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The ringgit opened marginally lower against the US dollar today on lack of demand.

At 9.18am, the local note was quoted at 3.8650/8680 from 3.8620/8660 at yesterday's close.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said traders remained confounded by the stronger greenback narrative as global geopolitical tension eased.

“The downplaying of trade war rhetoric certainly bodes well, with the US yields rallying. This is a definite carry trade signal into the Malaysian government securities, even more so for those investors positioning for the re-emergence of US dollar negativity,” he told Bernama, here today.

However, the stars need to realign again from a yield, risk and a weaker US dollar perspective to make the push towards the RM3.85-level versus the dollar which is unlikely to occur this week, said Innes.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against a basket of emerging currencies.

The local currency was better against the Singapore dollar at 2.9452/9484 from 2.9506/9541 yesterday, and higher against the yen at 3.6223/6261 from 3.6541/6589.

It appreciated against the British pound to 5.4392/4438 from 5.4655/4731 and was higher versus the euro at 4.7613/7654 from 4.7850/7915. — Bernama