Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit opens lower on mild profit taking

Thursday May 4, 2017
09:54 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Jay Chou apologises for yelling at security during concertThe Edit: Jay Chou apologises for yelling at security during concert

The Edit: Chanel takes a cruise into Ancient GreeceThe Edit: Chanel takes a cruise into Ancient Greece

The Edit: New ‘Alien: Covenant’ clip screams to be let outThe Edit: New ‘Alien: Covenant’ clip screams to be let out

The Edit: How to leverage on IPs to transform your business modelThe Edit: How to leverage on IPs to transform your business model

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ringgit is down slightly in opening trade with the US dollar with some dealers taking profit from the recent bout of strengthening. — Reuters pic Ringgit is down slightly in opening trade with the US dollar with some dealers taking profit from the recent bout of strengthening. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The ringgit retreated from yesterday's gains to open marginally lower against the US dollar today on mild profit taking, dealers said.

At 9.05am, the local note was quoted at 4.3290/3350 against the greenback from 4.3170/3210 at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said that the greenback recovered some lost ground after the US Federal Reserve hinted at the possibility on another interest rate hike in June.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded mixed.

It weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0959/1009 from 3.0922/0970 but was higher against the Japanese yen at 3.8344/8410 from 3.8473/8518 yesterday.

The ringgit improved against the British pound to 5.5714/5800 from 5.5728/5788 but depreciated against the euro to 4.7121/7191 from 4.7094/7142 yesterday. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline