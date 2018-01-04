Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

At 9am, the local unit stood at 4.0210/0240 against the greenback from 4.0130/0180 at the close yesterday. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today with the subdued global oil prices having an impact on investors’ appetite for the local note.

The benchmark Brent crude traded at US$67.83 a barrel, down 0.01 per cent.

A dealer said the greenback was starting to gain its ground as US Federal Reserve (Fed) released its December policy meeting minutes.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0208/0251 from 3.0191/0240 on Wednesday and rose against the yen to 3.5676/5712 from 3.5735/5782 previously.

The ringgit increased against the euro to 4.8288/8336 from 4.8304/8373 yesterday and was higher against the British pound at 5.4344/4388 from 5.4513/4593 previously. — Bernama