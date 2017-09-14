Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

Thursday September 14, 2017
09:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Democracy is thriving in Malaysia, Najib tells USDemocracy is thriving in Malaysia, Najib tells US

The Edit: He’s only four, but does Prince George have a stalker?The Edit: He’s only four, but does Prince George have a stalker?

‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli jailed after Clinton hair threat‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli jailed after Clinton hair threat

Golovkin ready to face Alvarez in Las VegasGolovkin ready to face Alvarez in Las Vegas

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The ringgit pulled back against the US dollar with little support for the currency at the opening of trade. — Reuters picThe ringgit pulled back against the US dollar with little support for the currency at the opening of trade. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The ringgit opened easier against the US dollar today on subdued demand for the local currency, as investors eye the release of key US inflation data today.

At 9am, the local unit was quoted at 4.1960/2000 against the greenback from Wednesday's close of 4.1900/1940.

A dealer said US inflation data could give an indication of US Federal Reserve’s interest rate plan.

The local note was traded higher against a basket of other major currencies.

It advanced against the Singapore dollar to 3.1054/1095 from yesterday’s close of 3.1127/1166 and appreciated against the yen to 3.7949/7988 from 3.8063/8106 previously.

The local unit rose against the British pound to 5.5408/5474 from yesterday's 5.5580/5650 and strengthened against the euro to 4.9857/9913 from 5.0158/0219 previously. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline