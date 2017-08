Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

A rebounding US dollar sends the ringgit lower at its opening. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The ringgit opened lower against a rejuvenated US dollar in early trade this morning, dealers said.

At 9am, the local unit stood at 4.2860/2900 against the greenback compared with yesterday's close of 4.2840/2870.

Against other currencies, the local note was, however, higher, except versus the euro. — Bernama