Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

Friday May 5, 2017
09:35 AM GMT+8

The ringgit extends its down trend with a weaker opening May 5, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengThe ringgit extends its down trend with a weaker opening May 5, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The ringgit extended yesterday's losses to open lower against the US dollar today as more investors shifted interest towards the greenback, on possibility of another US interest rate hike in June.

At 9.05 am, the local note was quoted at 4.3350/3400 against the greenback from 4.3260/3290 yesterday.

Against other major major currencies, the ringgit was traded lower.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0944/0985 from 3.0940/0981 and was lower against the Japanese yen at 3.8482/8540 from 3.8300/8337 yesterday.

The ringgit declined against the British pound to 5.6017/6095 from 5.5792/5844 and was lower against the euro at 4.7581/7640 from 4.7292/7338 yesterday. — Bernama

