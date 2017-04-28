Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

In line with weaker emerging Asian currencies, the ringgit was lower at its opening of trade April 28, 2017. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar this morning as the greenback edged up against other currencies after the European Central Bank left policy and interest rate unchanged.

At 9.04am, the local note stood at 4.3510/3550 against the greenback from 4.3450/3480 registered at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said most emerging Asian currencies weakened as risk sentiment remained fragile after the much-awaited tax reform plans by US President Donald Trump failed to boost investor confidence, as expected.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded lower against most major currencies except the euro.

The local note slipped against the Singapore dollar to 3.1152/1185 from 3.1120/1146yesterday, fell against the yen to 3.9117/9171 from 3.9046/9083 and weakened against the British pound to 5.6097/ 6166 from 5.6051/6107.

The ringgit, however improved against the euro to 4.7248/7308 from 4.7334/7385 yesterday. — Bernama