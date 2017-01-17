Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

At 9.03am, the local unit was traded at 4.4650/4680 against the greenback from 4.4640/4680 yesterday. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The ringgit extended losses from yesterday to open lower against the US dollar today on growing concerns over expected comments from US Federal Reserve officials later this week, dealers said.

The ringgit, meanwhile, traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies, except the Japanese yen.

It weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.1237/1260 from 3.1208/1245 yesterday, but improved against the British pound to 5.3803/3848 from 5.3845/3911.

It depreciated against the euro at 4.7356/7397 from 4.7269/7321 and slipped against the yen to 3.9139/9176 from 3.9069/9107. — Bernama