Ringgit opens higher as US dollar retreats

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar as the greenback retreated after US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional comments which sparked a significant decline in US Treasury yields.
At 9.08am, the local note stood at 4.2860/2900 against the greenback compared with Wednesday's close of 4.2920/2950.
However, gains were capped by the slight decline in oil prices.
Benchmark Brent crude traded 0.23 per cent lower at US$47.63 per barrel.
The ringgit was, however, traded mostly lower against other major currencies.
It slipped against the Singapore dollar to 3.1128/1168 from 3.1061/1092 on Wednesday and eased against the yen to 3.7862/7901 from 3.7835/7865 on Wednesday.
The local note declined against the pound to 5.5294/5358 from 5.5165/5208 yesterday but strengthened against the euro to 4.9002/9060 from Wednesday’s 4.9178/9216. — Bernama