Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

Wednesday April 26, 2017
11:01 AM GMT+8

At 9.09am, the local note stood at 4.3640/3680 against the greenback from 4.3690/3740 registered at 6pm yesterday. —Reuters picAt 9.09am, the local note stood at 4.3640/3680 against the greenback from 4.3690/3740 registered at 6pm yesterday. —Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The ringgit extended its gains to open higher against the US dollar this morning as investors’ appetite shifted to emerging currencies ahead of the US tax reform announcement, due later today.

At 9.09am, the local note stood at 4.3640/3680  against the greenback from 4.3690/3740 registered at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said the local currency remained supported by renewed risk taking activities in the market.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed  against most major currencies.

The local note improved against the Singapore dollar to 3.1319/1359  from  3.1364/1404 yesterday and was higher against the yen at 3.9213/9263  from 3.9585/9634,  yesterday.

The ringgit weakened against the British pound to  5.6012/6089 from 5.5949/5027 yesterday and  slipped against the euro to  4.7712/7764  from 4.7539/7611, previously. — Bernama

