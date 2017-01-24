Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:37 pm GMT+8

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

Tuesday January 24, 2017
10:14 AM GMT+8

At 9.07am, the local unit was traded at 4.4330/4370 against the greenback’s close at 4.4360/4400 yesterday. — File picAt 9.07am, the local unit was traded at 4.4330/4370 against the greenback’s close at 4.4360/4400 yesterday. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The ringgit was higher against the US dollar today on easier sentiment on the greenback, said a dealer.

The dealer said investor sentiment on the US dollar has dampened on the back of protectionism policy proposed by President Donald Trump.

At 9.07am, the local unit was traded at 4.4330/4370 against the greenback’s close at 4.4360/4400 yesterday.

However, the ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1260/1310 from the

3.1224/1259 on Monday and declined against the yen to 3.9244/9283 from 3.9039/9078 previously.

The local note fell against the British pound to 5.5506/5569 from 5.5219/5287 and weakened against the euro to 4.7659/7707 from 4.7572/7632. — Bernama

