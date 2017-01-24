Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

At 9.07am, the local unit was traded at 4.4330/4370 against the greenback’s close at 4.4360/4400 yesterday. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The ringgit was higher against the US dollar today on easier sentiment on the greenback, said a dealer.

The dealer said investor sentiment on the US dollar has dampened on the back of protectionism policy proposed by President Donald Trump.

However, the ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1260/1310 from the

3.1224/1259 on Monday and declined against the yen to 3.9244/9283 from 3.9039/9078 previously.

The local note fell against the British pound to 5.5506/5569 from 5.5219/5287 and weakened against the euro to 4.7659/7707 from 4.7572/7632. — Bernama