Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

Consistent support for the ringgit leads to its higher opening against the US dollar. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The ringgit strengthened further against the US dollar today on renewed buying interest for the local unit, said a dealer.

At 9.07am, the local note stood at 3.8520/8560 against the US dollar from Friday’s close of 3.8620/8650.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes said the local unit remained buoyant on the back of stable local bond markets.

“But with Malaysian elections the next local headwind, we could see a slow down in offshore flows which are most typical ahead of any regional elections. But, markets are expected to remain stable within current ranges. he said in a research note today.

“As oil prices trade firm and with regional sentiment improving, the ringgit should continue to benefit from both strong domestic and external factors,” he said in a research note today.

The ringgit also traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar at 2.9409/9442 from 2.9476/9511 on Friday and appreciated against the yen at 3.6244/6285 from 3.6369/6404.

It went up against the British pound to 5.4132/4192 from 5.4246/4307 and was higher versus the euro at 4.7480/7533 from 4.7603/7659. — Bernama