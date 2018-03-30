Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

The ringgit opens higher against the US dollar and most emerging currencies. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today on increased demand and amid an underperforming greenback.

At 9am, the local note was quoted at 3.8590/8650 from 3.8660/8700 at yesterday's close.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes said it would be best for traders to square positions ahead of the weekend headline risk, with the dollar short signals not as bright as dealers idle banter would suggest.

“The strategy is to keep the powder dry until we get a convincing signal on the Federal Reserve front or a dim view of US inflation before re-engaging the dollar downside,” he told Bernama, here today.

Innes said given the evolving curious currency conundrum, there's nothing wrong with taking another week off in currency markets, as interest rates trades are providing a much more unobstructed view of the broader macro landscape.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly higher against a basket of emerging currencies.

The local currency was better against the Singapore dollar at 2.9422/9479 from 2.9473/9506 on Thursday, but weaker against the yen at 3.6300/6359 from 3.6253/6294.

It appreciated against the British pound to 5.4080/4180 from 5.4375/4443 and was higher versus the euro at 4.7466/7547 from 4.7598/7663. — Bernama