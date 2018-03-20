Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

The ringgit continues to struggle for direction ahead of the US Fed meeting March 20, 2018. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The ringgit rebounded to open higher against the US dollar today ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee later today.

At 9.05am, the local note was quoted at 3.9100/9130 from yesterday's close of 3.9160/9190.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the emerging market and commodity currency continue to underperform in a risk-averse environment.

"But with market starting to price in a close call on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to shift to four rate hikes in 2018, it has been paring back short US dollar/ringgit and Asian currencies positions, so the ringgit continues to struggle in this environment," he said in a note today.

Innes said the prospect of a faster pace of Fed policy normalisation and a risk-averse market provides a toxic backdrop for near-term ringgit sentiment.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of emerging currencies.

It eased against the euro at 4.8261/8302 against yesterday's 4.8096/8137 and slid against the British pound at 5.4881/4927 from 5.4718/4768.

Against the Singapore dollar, it slightly depreciated to 2.9718/9748 from 2.9712/9746, but strengthened against the Japanese yen to 3.6849/6880 from 3.6936/6975. — Bernama