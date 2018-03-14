Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 3.8920/8970 from 3.8950/9010 yesterday. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― The ringgit remained higher against the US dollar at today’s opening on continued buying demand for the local note, while benefiting from the fallout arising from the sudden dismissal of US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, a dealer said.

“US President Donald Trump showed Rex Tillerson the Whitehouse revolving door overnight.

“Meanwhile, the weaker US consumer price index, softer US yields and robust seven-year MSG auction yesterday, saw favourable overnight demand for the ringgit. This is despite Malaysia's January industrial output coming in at below forecast,” OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes told Bernama.

Yesterday, the Statistics Department released Malaysia’s industrial production index, which grew three per cent year-on-year in January 2018, well below the market expectation of 7.1 per cent.

The ringgit traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 2.9678/9721 from 2.9645/9692 yesterday and weakened against the British pound to 5.4398/4472 from 5.4063/4161. Vis-a-vis the yen, the ringgit was lower at 3.6476/6530 from 3.6348/6410 and weaker against the euro at 4.8234/8307 from 4.8021/8099. ― Bernama