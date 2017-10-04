Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The ringgit reversed its losses of the past two days to open higher against the US dollar as the US jobs report, due on Friday, sparked some volatility in the greenback, a dealer said.

At 9am, the local traded at 4.2270/2300 against the greenback from 4.2350/2390 recorded at 6pm yesterday.

FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga said the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey added some unplanned component, as such the jobs data could be distorted.

The ringgit was traded mixed against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1079/1110 from yesterday’s 3.1046/1085, improved against the British pound to 5.6033/6086 from 5.6076/6146 on Tuesday.

Against the yen, the local note depreciated to 3.7530/7567 from 3.7471/7510 and eased versus the euro to 4.9739/9791 from 4.9693/9757 on Tuesday. — Bernama