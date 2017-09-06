Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

North Korean tensions, US dollar weakness and somewhat disappointing US data have given a boost to the ringgit. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today on the greenback weakness following a weaker-than-expected economic data and geopolitical tension on North Korea.

At 9am, the local unit was quoted at 4.2465/2495 versus the greenback from yesterday’s 4.2585/2615.

A dealer said the number of jobs created in August, earnings and the unemployment rate fell in the United States fell short of expectations and the figures for jobs created in June and July were also revised lower.

“Any hopes that the dollar could continue its rebound with an encouraging US jobs report, appears to have been thrown out the window, following a "hattrick" of losses in the recently released jobs report for August,” said the dealer.

Geopolitical tension in North Korea, following the East Asian country’s sixth nuclear test, also pressured the dollar but the market discounted any possibility of war and expected the issue to be resolved through diplomacy.

The local note was traded mixed against a basket of other major currencies.

It advanced against the Singapore dollar to 3.1397/1434 from Tuesday's close of 3.1416/1455 but depreciated against the yen to 3.9077/9115 from 3.8926/8964.

The local unit weakened against the British pound to 5.5357/5401 from yesterday’s 5.5054/5105 but strengthened against the euro to 5.0618/0671 from 5.0595/0644 yesterday. — Bernama