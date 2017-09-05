Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

The local note was traded mostly higher against a basket of other major currencies except the yen. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today on improved investor sentiment with the greenback also retreating against regional currencies.

At 9am, the local unit was quoted at 4.2645 /2685 versus the greenback from 4.2690/2720 on last Wednesday.

A dealer said the ringgit rose on commercial demand and expectation of better data on the local economy due this week — external trade statistics and Bank Negara’s foreign reserves.

It advanced against the Singapore dollar to 3.1444/1493 from Wednesday’s close of 3.1482/1514, improved against the pound to 5.5110/5187 from 5.5168/5220 last week and gained against the euro to 5.0752/0804 from 5.1010/1063 previously.

Vis-a-vis the yen, the ringgit weakened to 3.8927/8971 from 3.8837/8882 last Wednesday.

The banks open today and foreign traders are back after the long holiday break for Merdeka Day, Hari Raya Aidiladha and a special public holiday declared for Sept 4 following Malaysia’s excellent performance at the 2017 SEA Games. — Bernama