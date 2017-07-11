Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

The ringgit is seeing better demand for the currency. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today on improved demand as investors await testimony from US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on when the central bank would tighten its monetary policy, dealers said.

At 9am, the local note stood at 4.2925/2955 against the greenback versus yesterday's close of 4.2950/2980.

Yellen is expected to make a semi-annual testimony before the US Congress tomorrow and Thursday.

A dealer said the gains in ringgit was, however, capped by the US job data released last week, which surged more-than-expected in June, signalling a recovery in the labour market that could keep the Fed on course for a third interest rate increase this year.

The ringgit was traded mixed against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0975/1019 from 3.0982/1026 yesterday but slid against the euro to 4.8909/8956 from 4.8899/8937.

The ringgit rose against the yen to 3.7597/7637 from 3.7600/7629. It was, however, easier versus the pound at 5.5275/5317 from 5.5247/5298 yesterday. — Bernama