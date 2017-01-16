Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 11:17 am GMT+8

Ringgit opens flat on weak demand

Monday January 16, 2017
09:58 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The ringgit opened almost flat against the US dollar this morning on lack of demand and amid mixed performance with regional peers, dealers said.

At 9.30 am, the local unit was unchanged at Friday's close of 4.4600/4640 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.      

It depreciated against the yen to 3.8993/9035 from 3.8898/8949 on Friday and rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1206/1245 from 3.1243/1282 previously.

The ringgit weakened against the British pound to 5.3716/3719 from 5.4439/4497  and strengthened against the euro to 4.7401/7448 from 4.7468/7524 on Friday. — Bernama

